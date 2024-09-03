Kellanova (NYSE:K) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on K

Kellanova Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE K opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $80.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total transaction of $4,503,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,375,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,124,105.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $55,663,566 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.