Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.94

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.94 and last traded at $36.81, with a volume of 1431333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

