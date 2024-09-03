Kevin Smith Purchases 75,000 Shares of IRIS Metals Limited (ASX:IR1) Stock

IRIS Metals Limited (ASX:IR1 – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Smith bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$14,775.00 ($10,051.02).

The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 21.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

IRIS Metals Limited explores for and evaluates mining tenements in Australia. It holds an interest in the Kookynie project and Leonora project comprising located in Western Australia, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

