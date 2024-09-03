KILT Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $83,771.43 (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. KILT Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.85 million and approximately $83,771.43 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KILT Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT Protocol is a blockchain platform designed for the decentralised management of digital identities and credentials. Developed by BOTLabs GmbH under the leadership of Ingo Rübe, KILT leverages Substrate to facilitate secure and private verification processes across multiple sectors. This protocol addresses the crucial need for reliable digital identity management while ensuring user privacy and control over personal data.”

