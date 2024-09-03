Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 770,500 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 725,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.13. 35,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,226. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $865.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.90. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $22.27.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Kornit Digital’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $982,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,810,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after buying an additional 114,372 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,327,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $664,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 931,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

