Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,017 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 59.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

FFEB stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

