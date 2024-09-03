Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 788 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PREF. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,856,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,328 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,463,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,151,000 after purchasing an additional 865,312 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,442,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after acquiring an additional 71,958 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,293,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 109,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

PREF stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.