Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 17.1% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $333.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.38 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.17. The company has a market cap of $179.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

