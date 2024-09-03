Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys 129 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 284.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,729,000 after buying an additional 266,732 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $217,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of DELL opened at $115.54 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.97.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,041,697 shares of company stock valued at $961,072,399 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.