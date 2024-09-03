Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 464,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 336,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 174,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 65,987 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

CMBS stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.92.

iShares CMBS ETF Company Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.