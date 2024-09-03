Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRIG. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRIG opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.