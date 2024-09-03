Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

