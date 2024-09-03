Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases 809 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,566,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,156,000 after buying an additional 9,881,752 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,408,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,054,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,640,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,721,000 after purchasing an additional 165,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 109,730 shares during the period.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of USMC opened at $56.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1596 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.