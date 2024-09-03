Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $83.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $85.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.41.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.