Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 992 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,845,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,271,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 36,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average is $48.16. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.85.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

