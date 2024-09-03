Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Generate Investment Management Ltd

Generate Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.9 %

LRCX opened at $797.10 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $1,130.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $925.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $943.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.84%.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

