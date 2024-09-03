LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $17.75 Million

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One LandWolf (SOL) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LandWolf (SOL) has a market cap of $17.75 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LandWolf (SOL) Profile

LandWolf (SOL) was first traded on June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,858,006 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,844,368 tokens. The official website for LandWolf (SOL) is thereallandwolf.com. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,858,005.734417. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00167828 USD and is up 46.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,183,976.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LandWolf (SOL) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LandWolf (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

