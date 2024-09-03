Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO) Short Interest Update

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ LVRO traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Lavoro has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $514.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.60 million. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lavoro will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LVRO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

