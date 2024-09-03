Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.03 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 128,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,009,136. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $312.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,274,333.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.