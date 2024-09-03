Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $6.50 Million Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 156,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October accounts for approximately 1.7% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.17% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOCT. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.2 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,137 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.19 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.98.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

