Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $2.53 Million Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000. Bank OZK makes up approximately 0.6% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bank OZK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,293,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,394,000 after acquiring an additional 502,005 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Bank OZK by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,897,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after acquiring an additional 300,025 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,624,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 207,341 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,052. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.52. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

