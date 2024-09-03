Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $8.30 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 89,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,000. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF comprises about 2.1% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,437,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 126,850 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $11,154,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1,058.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103,185 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,380,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWL traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.74. 11,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,840. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day moving average is $92.42. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $74.60 and a 1 year high of $97.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.