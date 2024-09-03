Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Receives GBX 279 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 279 ($3.67).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.94) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.80) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.22) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In related news, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,182 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £2,635.86 ($3,465.96). In related news, insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £2,129.80 ($2,800.53). Also, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £2,635.86 ($3,465.96). Insiders acquired 11,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 225.90 ($2.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 722.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 259 ($3.41). The stock has a market cap of £13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,486.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 227.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 238.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42,000.00%.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

