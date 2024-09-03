Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 6,610,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Liberty Global Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Liberty Global has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LBTYK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.