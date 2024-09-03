LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,978 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,212,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,472 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,746,000 after buying an additional 2,704,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,589 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $44.12. 2,635,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,355,096. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

