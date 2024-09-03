LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VOO traded down $6.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $511.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,147. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40. The firm has a market cap of $463.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $504.91 and a 200-day moving average of $486.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

