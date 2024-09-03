LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,716,000 after buying an additional 6,238,875 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after buying an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,326,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,221,000 after buying an additional 2,551,005 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $51.77. 2,734,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,826,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

