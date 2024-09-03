LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNA. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $9,192,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $5,918,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 957.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

TNA stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,227,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,806,512. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

