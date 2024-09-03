LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 9,173 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises about 3.8% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSGX. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $161,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VSGX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.56. The stock had a trading volume of 79,069 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

