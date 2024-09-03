Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

LWAY stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $282.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $49.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 5,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $104,874.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,546 shares in the company, valued at $483,074.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 5,546 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $104,874.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,546 shares in the company, valued at $483,074.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Feldman sold 12,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $240,444.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,191.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,114 shares of company stock worth $525,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lifeway Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 37.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

