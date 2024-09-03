Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Short Interest Down 7.3% in August

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 315,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LIND

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Shares of LIND stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. 74,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,773. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $514.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 15,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $119,328.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,961.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 15,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $119,328.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,961.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Noah Brodsky sold 14,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $150,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,439. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 88,156 shares of company stock worth $669,250. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.