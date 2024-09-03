Little House Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 22,619 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 310,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,067. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

