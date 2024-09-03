Little House Capital LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.77. 538,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,402,510. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

