Little House Capital LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6 %

UPS stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.84. 558,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,187. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $168.01.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

