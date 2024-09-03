Little House Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 32.0% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 98,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after buying an additional 23,917 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 31,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 229,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.6 %

EMR traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.68. 610,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,705. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.94.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

