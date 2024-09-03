Little House Capital LLC Makes New $413,000 Investment in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EBC traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 200,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $232.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 48.38% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

