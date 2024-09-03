Little House Capital LLC Sells 4,648 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Little House Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of EEM traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,430,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,625,209. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.