LMG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,707 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 74,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRBK shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.57. 59,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,294. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 8.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $560.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.51 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $57,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,302,690 shares in the company, valued at $75,295,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

