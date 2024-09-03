LMG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 504 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.69. 1,843,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,605,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.73.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.74, for a total value of $3,626,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,152,355.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $1,437,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.74, for a total value of $3,626,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,152,355.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,164 shares of company stock valued at $23,760,225. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.