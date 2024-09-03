LMG Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.33. 41,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,260. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $115.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.63. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

