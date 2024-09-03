LMG Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,205,000 after buying an additional 984,963 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,485 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,651,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,325,000 after purchasing an additional 213,522 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,173,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,800,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,491,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,795,000 after acquiring an additional 55,131 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.91. 207,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

