LMG Wealth Partners LLC Has $264,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,833. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.83. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.