LMG Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 21,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $899,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $16.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.99. 974,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,536. The company has a market cap of $166.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

