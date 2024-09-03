LMG Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.89 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. RTX comprises 1.7% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in RTX by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 63,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in RTX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 116,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.69. The company had a trading volume of 705,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,888. The firm has a market cap of $161.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $123.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.59.

Insider Transactions at RTX

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

