LMG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 385 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $194.99. 157,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,649. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.85. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $196.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

