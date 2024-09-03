LMG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 121 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.56. 76,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,735. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $134.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.69. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

