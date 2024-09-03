Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.24

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2024

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Loomis AB (publ) Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $714.55 million for the quarter.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives.

