Lountzis Asset Management LLC Sells 430 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 4.7% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,331,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,260,000 after purchasing an additional 150,295 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 36,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 28,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.85. 989,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,338,064. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

