Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

LCID stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 26,319,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,767,189. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lucid Group has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $6.45.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,368,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in Lucid Group by 925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

