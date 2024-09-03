Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 15,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $272,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,193,319.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 4,584 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $89,617.20.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $179,826.00.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,931. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $49.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LWAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lifeway Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LWAY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LWAY. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 2,334.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.