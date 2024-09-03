Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 15,000 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $272,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,193,319.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 4,584 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $89,617.20.
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $179,826.00.
Lifeway Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LWAY traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,931. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LWAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Noble Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lifeway Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LWAY. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 2,334.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.
Lifeway Foods Company Profile
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
